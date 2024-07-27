My weakness for folk dances…ethnic dances…ethnic costumes…I could study this for years and still not understand how “nationalism” was both elevated and destroyed, within the greater context of the USSR, and today, again, under the EU.

When exactly did the Olympic Games become so decadent?

The more I think about it, the more sense it makes that when the UK had its turn, in 2012, to display national identity, it chose as its central motifs: Monarchy, James Bond, Rock and roll, and most important: The NHS.

What is the NHS? It is the central idol and socialist transfiguration of the UK. (Video at bottom of post.)

“Due to changes made to the Olympic charter in 1969, it became mandatory for the organizing country to demonstrate various elements of its culture during the opening and closing ceremonies. While the Montréal ceremonies were simpler and more austere, Moscow's opening ceremony started a trend which changed the format of the ceremonies. Prior to 1976, Olympic opening ceremonies were truly "ceremonial", consisting of just the parade of nations and rituals associated with the official opening of the Games. The USSR authorities wanted to put on a spectacle to impress the rest of the world, so highly produced artistic performances were included after the protocolar elements finished. Since then, subsequent opening ceremonies had a high level artistic programs, and it is now seen as the main event of the Games.”

Wikipedia