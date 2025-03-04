Share this postThe Truth Barrier"Origins Of Militant Transgenderism" By A True, Longtime Scholar Of The Occult—Professor HamamotoCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"Origins Of Militant Transgenderism" By A True, Longtime Scholar Of The Occult—Professor HamamotoCelia FarberMar 04, 202518Share this postThe Truth Barrier"Origins Of Militant Transgenderism" By A True, Longtime Scholar Of The Occult—Professor HamamotoCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore92Share18Share this postThe Truth Barrier"Origins Of Militant Transgenderism" By A True, Longtime Scholar Of The Occult—Professor HamamotoCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore92SharePreviousNext
Brigitte Macron is a woman though. Here's how Candace Owens' misled her audience, on purpose. Delighted to see Professor Hamamoto conclude that her transvestigation on Brigitte Macron is an intelligence operation too. https://substack.com/@aislingoloughlin/note/p-157387650?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=1p5pzt
Candace Owens' husband George Farmer was the president of the infamous Bullingdon Club at Oxford. https://open.substack.com/pub/aislingoloughlin/p/oxfords-infamous-bullingdon-club?r=1p5pzt&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false