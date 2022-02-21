Our Man In Ottawa: Who Is Benjamin Dichter?
One Man Who Crossed Paths With Him In 2014 Tells Us His Harrowing Story, Part 2 in a 2 Part series
What follows is an interview with Paul Bell, former Toronto Municipal candidate. I’ve known Paul from Facebook over the years, admired his political writings, and spoken to him on the phone a few times in the past. He sent me a PM on Feb. 16 telling me he had direct knowledge of one of the so-called spokespersons for the Ottawa Freedom Convoy, Benjamin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.