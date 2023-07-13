Outgrowing Contrarian Rock Stars: By Way Of James Delingpole's 2022 Essay, "Put Not Your Trust In Jordan Peterson" I Finally See That For All The Good He May Have Done, He's Not Quite Sound
Nor Had I Drunk "Kool-Aid." I Just Liked JP's Sense Of Humor—But Now I Join The Ranks Of The Disenchanted
I have admired James Delingpole for some time, but drifted off and didn’t follow his work as I wish I had, over the past year and a half or so. Today I re-discovered his Substack (maybe the algorithm disfavors people who don’t self-promote, I don’t know.)
I read this 2022 piece, (below) and by the end of it, I was ready to turn in my Jordan Peterson chi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.