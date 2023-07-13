I have admired James Delingpole for some time, but drifted off and didn’t follow his work as I wish I had, over the past year and a half or so. Today I re-discovered his Substack (maybe the algorithm disfavors people who don’t self-promote, I don’t know.)

I read this 2022 piece, (below) and by the end of it, I was ready to turn in my Jordan Peterson chi…