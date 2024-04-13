Around 4 am, after hours of obsessive searching, recalling, returning to fragments of the depressing O.J. story, I posted this.

Steve Taylor

5 hrs ago

What “Exactly” is the point of your post ?.

Steve: Your comment is right, and earned.

I was being opaque—let me try again:

PSY OP, as I now, after so many years, as pertains to (for example) the Simpson case, is a vast, media driven algorithm that instructs and re-orders what we (children) may and may not emphasize or lend gravity to in a given narrative.

If you’re thinking, “Celia, duh,”… be patient.

I am trying to complete an idea:

Again: What exactly is a “PSY OP?”

In this case, first:

You don’t actually care if “O.J. did it.”

This “important fact of history” was implanted and generated, to make you stamp yourself as this kind or that kind or person.

You don’t care.

You do care how it is possible you were never told Robert Kardashian hired a hit man named Bill Wasz to kill Nicole, in the months leading up to her death, and this is not disputed, indeed well documented.

Now we have a matrix/psy-op story of unimaginable proportions and we are all part of a vast psychological experiment that even runs through murder cases and mass media.

That’s what we actually “care” about—I believe.

The moral conduct or content of O.J. Simpson starts meaningless and remains meaningless—unless you are related to him.

Bill Wasz: True Or False?

Bill Wasz story here.

I learned this only about 8 years ago, and I learned also that it’s not something people in the O.J. Onion/Industry talk about.

Nor is it something people dispute or discredit. (Wasz story.)

The entire multi billion dollar O.J. onion produces only misdirection, of one variety or another. Bill Wasz is the only person not sending you back into the onion, at least that I am aware of, and he is a convicted criminal who is no longer alive:

“But what purpose would it serve to have him drive the Barbieri truck? And why such a small caliber pistol?



Wasz says that Kardashian wanted him to think that Barbieri was the one being set up to keep him from suspecting that he was the real patsy. He was supposed to think that the hit was being set up to look like rival females fighting over O.J. The gun was a typical “lady’s gun.” In fact, records show that Barbieri registered a .25 auto right after her truck was stolen.”

To really simplify: This was never a “crime scene,” it was always hugely abnormal in every way. They were all tramping around in the blood, leaning on walls, smoking cigarettes, like no crime scene anybody has ever seen. (See BBC video.)

“Ah, right! Police are complicit and O.J. is complicit.”

Now you speak “onion.”

The lie was not constructed by O.J.s fame, charisma, or wealth. The lie was constructed by deeply complicit criminal networks, the people who control all of society, and it was constructed to feed you a sense of a lie, a sense that you had been violated (O.J. walked free) but to make sure you never learned anything about who exactly Robert Kardashian was. You were told what that look on his face supposedly was. (Honest man who knows his friend is a murderer, and feels grief and disgust, empathy for the victims, etc.)

The look on his face is not due to the fact that he, as one of the angels, “knew O.J. was guilty.”

Was Kardashian practicing law prior to this? Why did he re-new his license just before the trial?

The crimes are all lashed and bound together. To tell a single truth is to reveal many, darker, more worrying crimes, so the PSY OP works tirelessly to tell you all the correct feelings to have and things to believe.

Poor Marcia Clark, The Feminist



“What I did not know at that time was that Marcia Clark had ordered them to stop their investigation of me because it did not conform to her plans,” explained Wasz. “She thought that she had it all wrapped up and a conviction secured. So she told the cops that I was to be covered up and discredited.”

Everybody got rich. We rubes thought it was a “crime of passion.” We talked about black and white and white and black and justice. The Kardashians built an empire.

O.J. ran the “O.J. did it” onion and the “O.J. was framed” onion. Now he has died and there will be new onions, of a totally different variety, allowed now.

Keep repeating the mantra: “O.J. killed two people. Two people lost their lives.”

That’s good.

What is bad is looking at the early, documented entanglements of all these characters, who you have been induced to think if in certain ways.