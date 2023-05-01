Paul Stanley Of KISS Opposes Trans Inc; Pleads With Parents Who Think DRESS UP Means Time For Sex Change & Brave Girl Stands Up For Her Biological Existence: "I Am A Child Human Female. A Girl."
Now For The Backlash Against The Industries Seeking Annihilation Of Females—We Welcome Back Old School Feminism, To Defend The Last Incarnation
This short clip tells me there is at last a feminist backlash afoot to Trans Inc’s imposition of the crypto-revolutionary concept that only fascist Nazis think females actually exist.
Call her “transphobic.” Call all of us that. We do not care.
“I am a child human female. A girl,” says the courageous girl, and the rousing support and applause must mean p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.