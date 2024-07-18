Peter Navarro, Hours Out Of Prison, Met With A Roaring Standing Ovation At The RNC Convention: "In Trump's America, You Didn't Have To Worry About Being Locked Up For Disagreeing With The Government."
His Fiancee's three words when he went off to prison were: "We Got This."
I’m not all that interested in the RNC hoopla, (I find their music too unforgivable) and am not much of a political commentator, though I try to keep up on basic-basics.
I don’t see much point piling on my queasiness about JD Vance, as it mirrors everybody else’s, BUT, I have one thing to say here: The most perfect choice for Trump’s VP would have been Peter Navarro.
Navarro is not a leader, he is a technician. They are completely different roles. He is a quintessential staff officer, loyal, dedicated, brilliant, resourceful. Leaders are lazy and well spoken. Vance fits that mold reasonably well. Leaders often can’t be trusted. That also fits Vance, but not Navarro. The country is never going to be run by truly good people through and through. Those people just don’t have the aggressiveness to be ruthless when needed. We are stuck with what we have. We just have to hope this time we get a coterie of Navarro’s supporting Trump and not a bunch of lazy would-be leaders. His picks for the Departments really matter. They matter more than he does.
What’s the problem with JD Vance?