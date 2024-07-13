Share this postPfizer Covid Serums Attack FSH Directly: Naomi Wolf Tears Up As Researcher Sonia Elijah Explains: "Isn't That Shocking?"celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPfizer Covid Serums Attack FSH Directly: Naomi Wolf Tears Up As Researcher Sonia Elijah Explains: "Isn't That Shocking?""It's Literally Attacking The Possibility Of Getting Pregnant At The Source." Meanwhile, "Feminists" Predictably Silent On This Holocaust On Women; To Be A "Feminist" Is Now To Celebrate Annihilation Celia FarberJul 13, 2024108Share this postPfizer Covid Serums Attack FSH Directly: Naomi Wolf Tears Up As Researcher Sonia Elijah Explains: "Isn't That Shocking?"celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther51ShareClip here.108Share this postPfizer Covid Serums Attack FSH Directly: Naomi Wolf Tears Up As Researcher Sonia Elijah Explains: "Isn't That Shocking?"celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther51SharePreviousNext
We suspected it, this proves it - anyone who refuses to see the Agenda after this knowledge is not anyone I want near me.
Evil, evil bastards.
Hi Celia, thanks for posting. I was fired a few years ago at the NHS in the greater Merseyside area for providing websites raising safety concerns to a young new starter nurse with movie star looks. Worse, I was treated far worse than a criminal who had stolen computer equipment.
I was highly traumatized by this firing for which I never had a chance to defend myself because I was a contractor. Plus I had someone who sat behind me and stalked me in the office and reported my negative comments about the harmful covid injection I received to management.
The NHS hired the solicitor to keep fighting my employment Tribunal. It was a horrific experience since in the UK there is no legal aid for employment law unless you make less than say £700 /month for the entire household!
Contractors are treated like garbage if they say one wrong word.