Pharma PhD Nurse Saw "Covid" Patients Killed, Has Colleagues Admitting It On Secret Recordings: Hospital Refused Religious Exemption To "Hasten Death" So She Hired A Lawyer, And Went Public
Tom Renz: "The Hospital Killing Fields Were A Real Thing. We have more evidence than you could possibly imagine."
One nurse called it “taking care of business,” and was annoyed his colleague from a previous shift had failed to murder a patient with morphine.
