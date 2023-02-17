Photo Shows Dead Birds In Lexington Kentucky, 350 Miles From East Palestine, OH
Not confirmed, Reported on FB; Some Are Saying ALL Who Live In PA, NY, NJ, and CT Should Not Go Outside In Tomorrow's Rain
I’m not trying to “fear-monger,” just trying to report what I hear.
Clif High suggests high intake of Chaga tea and other detoxifiers, lots of information in comment section below this article.
Let’s not become hysterical but let’s take reasonable measures. It’s clear we have no government, no President, nobody in any official position who “cares.”
This …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.