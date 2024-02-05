Eric Coppolino sent this to my attention, and it is one of my top worries—how many animals are doomed to sickness and death by way of FOOD, (just like us.)

I believe it is part of the Club of Rome/WEF agenda to mass murder not only us but also our pets. I have reason to say this—personal experience—which I've not yet written about. I promise I will.

Here’s Eric’s Report":



Hundreds of suspected cat and dog deaths from pet foods — particularly Purina

“Traditional pet food is a toxic waste dump. It's ALL disgusting and toxic. Please feed your beloved canines and felines actual food that you prepare and know for sure what's in it. Thank you.

ERIC F COPPOLINO

FEB 5, 2024

“Good morning,

“Here are the videos I promised on last night’s Planet Waves FM, both courtesy of Cindy Tice Ragusa.

“Pet “foods” contain the bodies of ‘euthanized’ animals and therefore pentabarbatol. This causes thousands of deaths and cases of horrid sickness. There are many other toxins and wastes in the can.

“Rendered food is inherently rancid. Kibble is about as wholesome as Doritos.”



