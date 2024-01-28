“I think the first rule of nutrition (or pretty much anything else) is, if in doubt, do exactly the opposite of what the PhD academic consensus mandates. You will be helping yourself 90% of the time. I switched from vegetarian to paleo about 2 years ago and lost 30 pounds and my BP went from 160 to 115. I am 77 years old and take no prescription meds, though I live now in SW Mexico and we have a lot freer access to meds OTC than in the land of the free/s. Only ones needing a prescription are psychotropics and most antibiotics. If I were to suggest just one really easy change, it would be to totally ditch all seed oils. This would include all processed foods. Soy is the worst but they are all literally poisonous. And even vegans can do this, as for some strange quirk of nature organic coconut oil has an even better fatty acid spectrum than lard or tallow. I even avoid olive oil as so much of it is adulterated with seed oils. We are living in a time of peak fraud. I am a retired chemist but I can't afford a chromatograph to weed out the brands.”



el Gallinazo, comment left after this post

I wanted to find the perfect “Why Seed Oils Are The Devil” video, but I wound up so enchanted by this Kelly Hogan video, which brings so many other things together, and whose seed oil commentary is more entertaining than “scientific.” We will start with this, and keep going.

In fact, we have our very own retired chemist, el Gallinazo, quoted above, who we can listen to—I posted his comment because he is a member of our own family.

(el Gallinazo, how much does a chromatograph cost? The Truth Barrier is low on funds right now because I’ve had major disruptions last 6 months but if (when) we did (do) grow financially, I would love to buy things like this, truth machines of different kinds. Let me know how much it is.)

Now:

If we can get everybody to agree on anything, the first bridge will be seed oils. In addition, GMO soaked “health foods.”

The first time I heard Kelly Hogan was in a stunning panel discussion Mikhaila Peterson did with 4 people who had recovered from extreme conditions, with focus in mental disorders. It’s one of the most powerful panel discussions I have ever heard.

Do you notice how happy and friendly carnivores are? How good their manners, how they don’t tend to attack, accuse, undermine or do things like write BULLSHIT! in all caps on people’s Substacks?

Yep. That’s because their brain is nourished. Their copper is in order, for one thing.

If you are a woman, carnivore diet will make you less of an unfair, infantile, irritable bitch. I’m allowed to say '“bitch” as a woman, because we all have it in us, if we don’t fight it, and it must be fought. One way to fight off one’s inner bitch is by eliminating carbs, sugar, seed oils, alcohol, and processed foods.

Here is zero-bitch Kelly Hogan’s remarkable story: (She was obese and had painful boils 19 years ago when a wise doctor set her on the path to healing:)





