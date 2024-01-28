Plant Based Friends: Can We Meet Halfway and Reject All Seed Oils Together? Then See How Everybody Feels "If I Were To Suggest Just One Really Easy Change, It Would Be To Totally Ditch All Seed Oils."
Also: GMO, Poison Saturated Vegetables, Processed Foods, Soy Based Foods—We Can Get A Lot Done Even IF You Refuse Animal Protein
“I think the first rule of nutrition (or pretty much anything else) is, if in doubt, do exactly the opposite of what the PhD academic consensus mandates. You will be helping yourself 90% of the time. I switched from vegetarian to paleo about 2 years ago and lost 30 pounds and my BP went from 160 to 115. I am 77 years old and take no prescription meds, though I live now in SW Mexico and we have a lot freer access to meds OTC than in the land of the free/s. Only ones needing a prescription are psychotropics and most antibiotics. If I were to suggest just one really easy change, it would be to totally ditch all seed oils. This would include all processed foods. Soy is the worst but they are all literally poisonous. And even vegans can do this, as for some strange quirk of nature organic coconut oil has an even better fatty acid spectrum than lard or tallow. I even avoid olive oil as so much of it is adulterated with seed oils. We are living in a time of peak fraud. I am a retired chemist but I can't afford a chromatograph to weed out the brands.”
el Gallinazo, comment left after this post
I wanted to find the perfect “Why Seed Oils Are The Devil” video, but I wound up so enchanted by this Kelly Hogan video, which brings so many other things together, and whose seed oil commentary is more entertaining than “scientific.” We will start with this, and keep going.
In fact, we have our very own retired chemist, el Gallinazo, quoted above, who we can listen to—I posted his comment because he is a member of our own family.
(el Gallinazo, how much does a chromatograph cost? The Truth Barrier is low on funds right now because I’ve had major disruptions last 6 months but if (when) we did (do) grow financially, I would love to buy things like this, truth machines of different kinds. Let me know how much it is.)
Now:
If we can get everybody to agree on anything, the first bridge will be seed oils. In addition, GMO soaked “health foods.”
The first time I heard Kelly Hogan was in a stunning panel discussion Mikhaila Peterson did with 4 people who had recovered from extreme conditions, with focus in mental disorders. It’s one of the most powerful panel discussions I have ever heard.
Do you notice how happy and friendly carnivores are? How good their manners, how they don’t tend to attack, accuse, undermine or do things like write BULLSHIT! in all caps on people’s Substacks?
Yep. That’s because their brain is nourished. Their copper is in order, for one thing.
If you are a woman, carnivore diet will make you less of an unfair, infantile, irritable bitch. I’m allowed to say '“bitch” as a woman, because we all have it in us, if we don’t fight it, and it must be fought. One way to fight off one’s inner bitch is by eliminating carbs, sugar, seed oils, alcohol, and processed foods.
Here is zero-bitch Kelly Hogan’s remarkable story: (She was obese and had painful boils 19 years ago when a wise doctor set her on the path to healing:)
LINK BELOW On OREO CHOLESTEROL STUDY:
I 100% reject the notion, promoted by these doctors, that high LDL is a pathology—I believe cholesterol is as unjustly demonized as "retroviruses," to cite but one example. Cholesterol is one of our best friends, fat is the source of so much healing, it's downright stunning. The war on fat was murder 101. The war on cholesterol. The war on eggs. Getting people to consume PLASTIC instead of butter. I can think of few developments more damaging and diabolical.
But the the wow factor is this interview is that this MD team lowered LDL with Oreos which were more effective than statins. So maybe this is the first true death knell to statins, from established medicine? Don't care much what established medicine says, People are helping themselves through trial and error with food. Non poisoned food. Here's the Oreo thing. The MDs are pretty boring—a requirement and change induced at Med School? Talking Doctor-Boring?
(Not Dr. Berry.)
I'm a 55-year-old woman and very healthy (take no meds, weigh 125 lbs, etc.) and haven't eaten meat since December of 2015. After reading about nutrition like crazy for years and observing what those around me eat, I've come to conclude this: Not eating processed food is the key and consumption of meat or avoiding meat is not, per se, as important as it's cracked up to be...Based on my observations, this is the best recipe for a healthy life: 1.) not eating processed food (whether you eat meat or not); 2.) having a strong fire in the belly (strong will); 3.) having good relationships with others; 4.) believing in God; and 5.) avoiding Pharma products (unless absolutely necessary as a last resort measure). I'll keep avoiding meat because this diet has been great for me. However, its undeniable that others who eat meat are also healthy...One thing I do want to point out to those riled up by the NWO freaks advocating that people stop eating meat: They are NOT advocating for a plant-based diet. They are advocating for the eating of insects. This is not what plant-based eaters are eating. I would no more eat an insect than a cow.