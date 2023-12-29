The Incredible Table Flip Of Dr. Mary Talley Bowden

Mary Talley Bowden, MD, has now 44 candidates, 26 elected officials, from 18 states, publicly stating “Covid shots” must be pulled off the market. “Many are also pledging not to take donations from Big Pharma.” [List linked in Tweet above]

“Ask your representatives why they’re not on this list.” That’s the imperative, for us.

Over 17,000 physicians comprise a supportive army.

I love Dr. Bowden’s “simple” idea, it’s gaining real momentum. Serge Lang, who understood how to use lines of demarcation in battle, by way of “files,” documenting “What They Said,” as well as what they knew and when they knew it, would have been very happy with Marry Talley Bowden’s initiative. "

US Senators paid by Pharma to promote vaccines—the filthy water we swim in. The list is infinite. This is but one small example. And the payouts are way bigger—this must

The waterfront I intend to cover next, best I can, or one of them in any case, is the brewing uprising in all nations, however “too little too late” we may feel it to be. This is no time for resignation. Think who wins, if we all become resigned. Criminal charges are, I believe, coming. I’ve gotten ground reports from Italy that Speranza is indeed very much on the hot seat and real hell is breaking loose around him. Updates coming. In 2024, The Truth Barrier (me) hopes to be able to grow and hire reporters. Right now we are just treading water. But I’ve been too preoccupied to plan and structure how we can grow. I’ve turned in 90% of the book. Soon my full attention will be returned here.

—Celia Farber

COVID AND ENGLAND—WHAT HAPPENED, AND WHAT WILL, OR MAY, HAPPEN NEXT?

Anyone who visited a hospital in March 2020 knows they were virtually empty. All routine operations were cancelled. The only people ‘dying from Covid-19’ in April and May 2020 were dying in the care homes, not the hospitals. And they were dying from loneliness, starvation and dehydration, not Covid-19. I know several doctors and nurses. 2020 was a glorious holiday for them. Their gardens bloomed; their cars were polished and fettled; their bookshelves were built-in. I will tell you something else: by June/July 2020 every single doctor of my acquaintance told me the whole Covid-19 pandemic was a fraud of colossal proportions. Shamefully, not one of them was prepared to say so publicly. So, whilst doctors privately admitted the Great Covid Con, the news outlets prominently displayed continuously updated death toll tickers. The daily headlines above lurid red (danger, danger!) graphs shrieked ‘Yet More Hundreds Dead Yesterday!’ and ‘Covid-19 Death Toll Reaches New Record High!’ All of this was lies. Outright, blatant lies. We were never told that the only excess deaths occurred over just a six-week period, and only in the care homes. Instead, we were told large numbers of excess deaths from Covid-19 continued to occur in our overloaded hospitals throughout the year. None of this was true. It was all lies. We were never told those dying were onlythe very old and very ill. Instead, we were told people of all ages were dying, even the young and healthy. None of this was true. It was all lies.

—Paul Weston (article linked below, in first link.)

The latest from the UK, via Peter Halligan; his Substack post is titled:



UK article both fires both barrels at the UK MSM and Government for lies about the C19 pandemic in the first half of 2020 – tomorrow will detail the crimes of Midazolam Matt Hancock, you can read it here, and part of it is posted below:

A beginners’ guide to the Great Covid Con, Part 4: The Great Care Home Cull - The Conservative Woman

You can read the introduction and Part 1 here. Part 2 is here, Part 3 is here.

“So, whilst doctors privately admitted the Great Covid Con, the news outlets prominently displayed continuously updated death toll tickers. The daily headlines above lurid red (danger, danger!) graphs shrieked ‘Yet More Hundreds Dead Yesterday!’ and ‘Covid-19 Death Toll Reaches New Record High!’ All of this was lies. Outright, blatant lies.

We were never told that the only excess deaths occurred over just a six-week period, and only in the care homes. Instead, we were told large numbers of excess deaths from Covid-19 continued to occur in our overloaded hospitals throughout the year. None of this was true. It was all lies.

We were never told those dying were only the very old and very ill. Instead, we were told people of all ages were dying, even the young and healthy. None of this was true. It was all lies.

We were never told that death rates were average or below average between June 2020 and January 2021. Instead, we were told there were thousands of Covid deaths occurring every week between those dates. None of this was true. It was all lies. “

