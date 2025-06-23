Watch it here:





One thing that always, always bothered me: When people who loved Trump insisted he was a Christian.

Then again, people have been willing to call anything anything, recently. A great man to some, a monster to others, but to call him a Christian is absurd.

This Pope interests me, gives me hope.

What if—what if—the Catholic Church winds up leading the way toward a rejection of all this that starts and ends where it belongs? Not political opposition—doomed to sterility.

Rather, Christ-centered opposition. Only the Catholic Church could do this—no other force on earth I can think of.

Consider this as something that could happen—despite all the NWO horrors of the Catholic Church, as per Malachi Martin etc.

Let’s just consider it.

I think we have a Catholic Pope, and it feels unexpected.

Our Catholic friends will have to help us navigate this;

There are 1.406 billion Catholics, worldwide.

(Note: I trust nobody will throw rocks at Catholics in the comments section, should they wish to weigh in. I hope, for example, Teresa L (Pelerine) will comment, if she happens to see this. But we really must have respect in the comments section. It’s not a free for all about everybody’s religious convictions or anti-convictions.)