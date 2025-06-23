Pope Leo Condemns War, Reminds World Of Christ's Message: Goes Mega-Viral On X, 4.3 Million Views, Moved To Tears During Corpus Christi Procession Through Rome: Brings Anti-War Message Back To Origin
It Is A Christ-ic Idea, After All, To Oppose War, To Transcend Retribution, Not A "Left" Idea: This Has Been Forgotten. Could Pope Leo Revive The Spirit Of Real Christian Peace?
One thing that always, always bothered me: When people who loved Trump insisted he was a Christian.
Then again, people have been willing to call anything anything, recently. A great man to some, a monster to others, but to call him a Christian is absurd.
This Pope interests me, gives me hope.
What if—what if—the Catholic Church winds up leading the way toward a rejection of all this that starts and ends where it belongs? Not political opposition—doomed to sterility.
Rather, Christ-centered opposition. Only the Catholic Church could do this—no other force on earth I can think of.
Consider this as something that could happen—despite all the NWO horrors of the Catholic Church, as per Malachi Martin etc.
Let’s just consider it.
I think we have a Catholic Pope, and it feels unexpected.
Our Catholic friends will have to help us navigate this;
There are 1.406 billion Catholics, worldwide.
There are 1.406 billion Catholics, worldwide.
I have never heard a USA president tell God that he loves Him. So, in my book that rates up there at the highest level. Never heard the Pope say that. Takes guts to say that.
I think I am too culturally Protestant to take anything any “Pope” says without supreme suspicion. My instinctual reaction, rightly or wrongly, is, “Who’s this guy in a weird costume telling me how to interpret the Bible and the words of Christ?”