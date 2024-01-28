This Below Is A Synopsis Of What Countless Carnivore MDs and Influencers Have Relayed:



1. If you plan to try this, start slow, ease off carbs (all bread, pasta, fruit, nuts, vegetables) increase fatty meats, fatty fish, butter, eggs, bacon. Above all: Be sure to take electrolytes in the first month, daily. (one packet a day.)

If you are on any medications, taper slowly and under a doctor’s supervision. Never quit meds suddenly. The carnivore diet will render them obsolete but do this in gradual stages. Especially when it comes to SSRIs. Your bowels will change either to diarrhea or constipation during the transition. Soon your brain will be running on fat, not glucose, and you will not be on moody rollercoaster anymore. Electrolytes very important. If you start with basic carnivore, you can eat:



Any meat, (ideally grass-fed) the fattier the better. Any animal product. Any fish or seafood. Butter. Salt. Eggs. Some cheese. Water. Coffee with heavy cream is usually considered ok.

If you want to try the most strict—”Lion Diet” it’s just: Beef, salt and water. Redmond’s Real Salt highly recommended.

You can eat as much as you wish of all the permitted foods.

If you cheat, it’s ok, just get back on track the next day.

If you experience symptoms that resemble flu, you could be shedding oxalates. You can drink black tea or have some white rice to slow it down. Sally Norton explains in all her videos, what “oxylate dumping” is. Another great source of learning is “Nutrition With Judy.”

Listen to as many carnivore videos as you can, as you prepare to get started.



Dr. Ken Berry is a good place to start:



