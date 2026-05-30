The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Celia Farber's avatar
Celia Farber
4dEdited

In the light of day, it occurs to me I have to show you the actual colors of those (flower name?) in photo #2.

(It was my mother's favorite color and in the 70s we called it "shocking pink." )

I want a real camera but it has to be what my mother used to call "idiot proof."

She only wanted to press one single button, and I feel the same.

The Project, by the way, not completed yet but I see the whites of its eyes. Today should be final day.

With eyes closed, have placed wet paper towel over that which Lewis chewed on--have come that far.

Update: Have removed, discarded, sterilized, said a prayer for its soul.

Why do I think these things are worth detailing? I don't know. Why do they take so long to complete?

Third F in C-PTSD...

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rohjo's avatar
rohjo
4d

Nice to get postcards from a favored Substack voice. This part of Spain always interested me because of my lifelong love of flamenco. One of your readers, a woman living in rural Eastern Australia, has "Friends with Solitude" in her Substack bio. This grabbed me because I attempt the same even while living in Manhattan, NY. I often walk along the Hudson River. May we all find ways to nurture ourselves in a world of chaos.

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