I believe I took a good photo last night. (I like taking photos at dusk.)



I was returning from an evening hike, at the very moment the air turned spicy/fragrant: Pine, rosemary, rockrose, and “night blooming jasmine—” also the moment I was aware of being in a state of joy.

Local cat, Muggles

Lewis has been chewing on something undetermined on the floor.

I refuse to look. Turned off lights.

I shall have to face it in the morning.