I don’t interpret this clip as Shadow of Ezra does. I think Trump is using the vehicle, medium “maybe we spray something in the air…” other countries don’t, just to provide stable passage for the rudimentary ELEPHANT he has repeated many times: 1 in 34 American children have “autism,” often followed by “something is wrong.”



I don’ t think he thinks chemtrails cause “autism” because that fits with precisely no rational scenario, as chemtrails are distributed equally on all citizens.



No, he’s trying to bring us into what my late friend Rob dubbed “the holy shit vortex,” and he’s using a deflection what could it be? to prepare and shift the ground.



This doesn’t mean I “trust” him, across the board—only that I like to break down and interpret language patterns, including deflective ones. What is behind it? Is my question.

And when he said the “Pennsylvania Dutch” (Amish) “…don’t do anything” he can only possibly mean that what they do not do is vaccinate.

Clip here.