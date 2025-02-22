President Trump Again Stresses Catastrophic Autism Rate In American Children: My Interpretation
Reading Between The Lines
I don’t interpret this clip as Shadow of Ezra does. I think Trump is using the vehicle, medium “maybe we spray something in the air…” other countries don’t, just to provide stable passage for the rudimentary ELEPHANT he has repeated many times: 1 in 34 American children have “autism,” often followed by “something is wrong.”
I don’ t think he thinks chemtrails cause “autism” because that fits with precisely no rational scenario, as chemtrails are distributed equally on all citizens.
No, he’s trying to bring us into what my late friend Rob dubbed “the holy shit vortex,” and he’s using a deflection what could it be? to prepare and shift the ground.
This doesn’t mean I “trust” him, across the board—only that I like to break down and interpret language patterns, including deflective ones. What is behind it? Is my question.
And when he said the “Pennsylvania Dutch” (Amish) “…don’t do anything” he can only possibly mean that what they do not do is vaccinate.
Clip here.
I suspect a change of "definition" is coming soon, to lower that rate as much as possible.
A lot of diseases or, rather, non-diseases, are just an administrative category. Real disease is a lot like real crime: in real crime, there is a victim, and a perpetrator. If there is no victim, there is no crime. Same with disease: if there is nothing wrong, the diagnosis is just utter socialdemocratic rubbish.
In the case of autism, clearly, something is wrong. There is damage. Which, coincidentally, also means there is a crime going on.
But I guess it's possible that some people with a label of autism are perfectly fine, no damage. Maybe they are just weird, like an artist or a scientist. But that's has nothing to do with real brain damage caused by vaccines.
I don't think they can lower the rate fast enough. The trend is blatantly there, and all the perpetrators know their time is going to come.
Maybe we get to see a miracle: vaccinologists being persecuted as pereptrators of a decades-long genocide. And journalists and editors. Vaccines would not exist without journalists and editors who censored every iota of useful information.
Holy shit vortex? 🤣
If it's not already TM'D I'm stealing it:)
With proper attribution of course
Every day I find something pulls me further in to the vortex. Especially since 2020
But it's been going on for me at least 3-4 decades, maybe longer. Perhaps one of biggest vortex pump contributors in the last few decades was 9/11. Not the main thing. We clearly saw the planes crashing in to the towers. It sucked but did not defy our sense of reality. Two big planes hit two big buildings and the buildings come down. OK, wasn't expecting that. But we saw it happening and the buildings coming down after being impaled by jets full of fuel seemed reasonable. Most of us aren't structural engineers.
But then suddenly building 7 collapses ALL BY ITSELF. Holy shit. Don't see THAT very often. Buildings sometimes collapse but typically there is a clearly apparent reason. With building seven it was as if the building decided it had had enough of watching the madness and decided to check itself out. Now suddenly we're not so sure it's as simple as two planes with Arab bad guys crashing in to towers.
Every day yet another event adds to the Holy Shit vortex