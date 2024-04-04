ELSA

APR 4

On Reiner’s first court appearance after the long Easter break, he and his legal team made what can easily be termed bombshell - that there has been a Dossier Reiner Fuellmich from the German state with the express purpose to take him out, notably out of any possibility of gaining a position in the political arena.

I understand the concerns of the German state. Here was someone with integrity and courage, with charisma and intelligence, with extensive experience plus shared leadership in a small German political party. Very appealing to many people fed up with mandates, loss of freedom of speech, mass immigration, and ever so much else. Here was a suitable leader.

Anyway, here is the Dossier, from bittel.tv. You can also find it on Roger Bittel’s Telegram channel:

👉 Dossier Deutsch (https://t.me/bitteltv/25826)

👉 further languages (https://t.me/bitteltv/25838)

👉 the full broadcast (https://t.me/bitteltv/25839)

All of the dossier is important. However, you may be most interested in the last section:

Report and recommendations for action regarding Reiner Fuellmich Date: August 24, 2021 Author: B** Subject: Comprehensive analysis and recommendations for dealing with Reiner Fuellmich

Included within this last section:

The awarding of or the possibility of obtaining politically exposed offices must be prevented by all means within the rule of law.

How is this to be done:

The initiation of criminal proceedings on the basis of the evidence collected against Reiner Fuellmich must be prepared. This includes cooperation with public prosecutors [bolding and italics mine] and the preparation of charges in the event of demonstrable violations of the law. Any necessary constructions must be weighed up and suitable third parties recruited [bolding and italics mine].

NOW HERE, THE FULL DOSSIER. I RECOMMEND READING IT.

www.bittel.tv / Broadcast from 2.4.2024 Dossier Reiner Fuellmich Reiner Fuellmich, co-chairman and candidate for chancellor of the party "dieBasis", is a German lawyer who has become known in particular for his involvement in various legal disputes and his public statements on various issues, including the measures and political decisions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. His views and legal activities have attracted both national and international attention and are the subject of controversy. Professional career: Reiner Fuellmich began his legal career after graduating from law school. He is licensed to practice law in Germany and in California, USA. Over many years, he has specialized in various areas of civil law and has been involved in several legal disputes, some of which have attracted considerable media attention. Engagement against banks and corporations: Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Fuellmich made a name for himself in particular through his involvement in cases against large banks and companies. These often involved consumer protection and claims for damages.

Read the rest of Elsa’s article here.