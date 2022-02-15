Renz on Moderna CEO's Strange Conduct, Dumping Stock, Deleting Twitter Account: "The Bad Guys Are Going Down"
What Is About To be Revealed About Moderna?
Interview with Thomas Renz here.
Two weeks ago, Renz and others testify before Senator Ron Johnson, citing 300% increases in miscarriages in vaccinated, 300% increase in cancers, 1000% increases in neurological symptoms, and more.
Cole: “I’m seeing these odd, stable cancers take off like wildfire, after the vaccines. It is happening. ”
