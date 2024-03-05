Reporting Facts About SCOTUS/Trump Decision Doesn't Mean One Has Lost All Discernment
Trump Snobs, Tucker Snobs, Q Snobs, And Cynics—Hold Your Fire
Trump is going to save US...ARE YOU SERIOUS !!!!!!
where did you read that?
QAnon? Hahaha!
Here’s the post. I thought it was mostly news, with a touch of subjective commentary.
I’d like to encourage us all to develop a taste for “news,” again. Straight news.
The Supreme Court ruling that Trump can’t be kept off ballots in any state, and “dismissing” the notion that Trump engaged in insurrection on Jan 6. is big news.
To me, it’s “good news—” for the reasons stated.
Must every piece of Trump related news come with the swipe of a dirty rag across the windshield reassuring everybody I don’t like him, don’t believe in him, don’t believe he will save us…etc.
No. Trump, as we know, drove the nation off a cliff in 2020. But I saw him struggle, and I saw that he didn’t want to.
I’m interested in what could unfold. I’m open to being surprised, maybe even happily.
When was the last time the Supremes decided anything unanimously? I think it's all one long drawn out boring spectacle designed to give people another dose of their passive patriot drug. I'm beyond skeptical at this point, all the way to profoundly cynical. To edit my comment and answer my own question - the last 9-0 decision was Spring of '23. However that question involving the SEC took 7 years to percolate up to the court. In contrast DJT gets a unanimous vindication in less than 90 days of Colorado's disqualification . In terms of speed of production, Broadway must be envious. In terms of quality of production, not so much. The entire 'insurrection' debate is a sham because there was no bloody insurrection on Jan 6th. There was a staged and facilitated media event. With all the existential constitutional issues threatening the UNITED STATES, the supreme court suddenly finds its' highest priority the protection of DJT's path to nomination. We're watching a tawdry burlesque, but the joke is on all of us. Especially those who take this political theater seriously.
The quote is certainly true with regards to reactivity regarding Trump.
Mention Trump among so-called 'liberal-progressive' folks, and reactivity reigns. No nuance, no curiosity, no consideration, no critical thinking, etc. Just 'he ruined the country, he should be in jail'.
Mention Trump among so-called 'health freedom' folks, and reactivity reigns in a different way. I include me in this group. I am so pissed that he hasn't yet acknowledged the jabs are killing millions of people and disabling even more millions, and he still clams Operation WarpSpeed is the greatest accomplishment of his presidency! I feel powerless when I hear his audiences thrilling to his very presence, his often empty words (to my ears, anyway), and the excuses they make for his actions re: the jab. I become totally reactive. No nuance, no consideration, no curiosity, no critical thinking.
What you note is true, Celia. Thank you for the invitation: "I’d like to encourage us all to develop a taste for “news,” again. Straight news." And, I'd like to encourage me to develop the capacity for a less reactive, more measured, more curious response to 'news'.
Also, totally fabulous headline.