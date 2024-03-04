Supreme Court Decision can be read here.

Upset woman who craves totalitarianism: “What this means is that he cannot be removed from the ballot in any state.”

Keith Olbermann calls for the dissolution of the Supreme Court.

Part 1, Alex Jones commentary, really excellent, here. (Nobody better, moments like this.)

Trump’s message to Biden: “Fight your fight yourself. Don’t use prosecutors and judges to go after your opponent.”

Trump clip #2 here, “I don’t want to be prosecuted because I decided to do something that was very much for the good of the country.”

(Trump has to address mass vaccine deaths/injury but it seems they all need a perfect scapegoat first. I believe he knows. Why can’t he come clean? Maybe he will.)

What do I think?

I think this is huge. And here’s where it goes next: Jan. 6—full reveal.

Let’s return to something Tucker Carlson gave us, on the third anniversary of Jan 6:

Rep. Clay Higgins asks Chris Wray a simple question:

“DID YOU HAVE CONFIDENTIAL HUMAN SOURCES DRESSED AS TRUMP SUPPORTERS INSIDE THE CAPITOL ON JANUARY 6, PRIOR TO THE DOORS BEING OPENED?”

There will be, I believe, in our lifetimes, full reveals about JFK, AIDS, 9/11, Sandy Hook, Covid, Ukraine and Oct 7 in Israel.

To understand False Flags is to have a map, and speak the language. How to understand past, present, and maybe even future.

In this case, Jan 6 was a miserably sloppy False Flag. It should not have been accepted by any sentient American as an “insurrection,” and evidence that Trump consistently sought peace and order is abundant.

Some people very close to Trump betrayed him.

I believe when their names are revealed people will never again fall for costume/rhetoric and above all, Heroica.

[Cheap coining of “heroes.]



