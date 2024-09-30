Link to tweet stating thousands are missing here.

“They have no food, no power, water, no internet, no cell service—they don’t even have radio. It’s a complete dead zone. Nobody knows what’s going on in there.”

Link to audio here.

This is a text from Ralph Magee’s daughter in law, today, published with permission:







(Three screenshots above courtesy of Ralph Magee’s daughter in law Ashley.)

“Activists” Slashing Relief Touch Tires In TN

In my last post I neglected to report on the several reports of private relief trucks having their tires slashed, in TN. One X post today reported over 50 such incidents. That sounds like what has been happening to humanitarian supply trucks in Gaza.

Floodwaters inside a store.

I spent some time today discovering just what a flawless horse’s ass the Governor of NC, Roy Cooper, is.

Screenshots:

(This last one—maybe it’s just me, but it caught my eye.)

He too, like Kamala, browbeats people about the correct pronunciation of his name. May seem a minor point but Derek Prince said in one of his sermons that it is characteristic of demons to get very touchy about their names. He said they won’t leave people if they are not called by their correct name on the way out.

American citizens trying to assist with rescue and relief are being told to stand down.

I haven’t had time yet to find out if Donald Trump is blasting these murderous Democrat royalists over this but he should be screaming bloody murder and I hope he is.