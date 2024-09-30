Reports: Western NC Indescribable Catastrophe, May Be Way Worse Than Katrina: Thousands Missing, Total Blackout—No Food, Water, Cell Service, Or Radio In Worse Hit Areas—Why Weren't They Warned?
First Hand Report: "My Uncle Mitch Knows Someone Who Works For EMS…They Are Hauling Them By The Truckloads To The Morgue." Please Don't Call Me A Catrophist—This Is Real, Media NOT Reporting Truth
“They have no food, no power, water, no internet, no cell service—they don’t even have radio. It’s a complete dead zone. Nobody knows what’s going on in there.”
This is a text from Ralph Magee’s daughter in law, today, published with permission:
“Activists” Slashing Relief Touch Tires In TN
In my last post I neglected to report on the several reports of private relief trucks having their tires slashed, in TN. One X post today reported over 50 such incidents. That sounds like what has been happening to humanitarian supply trucks in Gaza.
Floodwaters inside a store.
I spent some time today discovering just what a flawless horse’s ass the Governor of NC, Roy Cooper, is.
American citizens trying to assist with rescue and relief are being told to stand down.
I haven’t had time yet to find out if Donald Trump is blasting these murderous Democrat royalists over this but he should be screaming bloody murder and I hope he is.
We have a South Carolina friend who is connected to a helicopter team in Asheville now. The team flew from Kingstree to Asheville. They flew two helicopters from SC with emergency food supplies to a working restaurant that is now serving people in need. They will be doing search and rescue this week. I will update soon.
The grift has never been more evident. Billions upon billions of our tax dollars are lavished upon Israel and Ukraine, yet in a time of unprecedented tragedy at home, the federal government doesn’t appear to give a damn. This is outrageous.