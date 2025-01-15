REPOSTING the James Files Podcast With Ole Dammegard—People Did Not Find It In The Previous Post, Strangely
It’s linked at the bottom of this paragraph. The previous post can be read here.
What they discuss about the murder of RFK is shocking. What they say about the death of Mary Jo Kopechne, casts a whole new light on that strange story. The facts they cite are supported in this article. It’s not what you’ve heard before.
Dammegård doesn’t, like so many in the truther field, place his focus on any “whodunnit” but rather, the repeating patterns and favorite tricks of a tight, small death squad, known as “Operation 40.”
You can listen to it here.
Thank you so much for highlighting this James Earl File guy - I watched the Ole Dammegard podcast (only after you suggested it) by finding it on line. The important thing is bringing it to our attention, which you did. Thank you as ever Celia for being a wonderful lodestar.
our poor sad little country,held hostage and abused by highly 'educated' rich white kids.