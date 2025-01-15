It’s linked at the bottom of this paragraph. The previous post can be read here.

What they discuss about the murder of RFK is shocking. What they say about the death of Mary Jo Kopechne, casts a whole new light on that strange story. The facts they cite are supported in this article. It’s not what you’ve heard before.

Dammegård doesn’t, like so many in the truther field, place his focus on any “whodunnit” but rather, the repeating patterns and favorite tricks of a tight, small death squad, known as “Operation 40.”

You can listen to it here.