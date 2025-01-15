The JFK field, with its countless books, self-made sleuths, countless reveals, competing narratives, and turf wars, is impenetrable and tedious for anybody who hasn’t been chewing on it for at least 20 years—ideally twice that.

Yesterday I posted the LBJ’s men audio tape story, not because I thought it represented the final final “truth” but simply because it happened.

I like audio evidence, and it was certainly an interesting piece of the puzzle.

But in the back of my mind, I knew perfectly well who I trust, learn from, and tend to believe is correct in all this, and that is Ole Dammegård. I’d heard before, in his broadcasts, about a self-confessed shooter who he’d gotten close to since about 2017, and come to utterly trust.

This morning, the algorithm offered me a broadcast that I listened to with rapt attention, and in it, this person I remembered Dammegård mentioning a year or so ago, was the focus.

Dammegård—born in Denmark, raised in Sweden— cut his teeth on, not only the JFK story, but specifically, within it, the grassy knoll and fence angle. The first time Dammegård saw the Zapruder film, over 40 years ago, he instantly saw the big lie in the official narrative. He saw that Kennedy’s head must have been hit from the grassy knoll, (to radically simplify) and this set him on his lifelong truth seeking journey.

Now he is in the center of the JFK labyrinth, almost alone in his camp, together with the man who, of all the shooters that day, Ole believes is indeed the one who fired the lethal shot to JFK’s head, from behind the fence on the grassy knoll.

His name is James Earl Files.

He’s an outcast in a field of both outcasts and normies who all, Dammegård says, can’t allow their egos to admit they were wrong in their pet theories.

Since I have a heart for real outcasts, and find they often do hold the unpopular, ugly final piece of truth, I listened carefully. This broadcast is by far the most interesting I’ve ever heard on the subject. It twists and turns through so many layers of the Matrix, always, to my ear, hitting notes that have the unmistakable sound of truth.

It winds up being about so many things, so many patterns, so many unsolved mysteries and tricks of the trade, beyond this particular murder. Rather, the JFK murder is solved by way of a slew of linked murders.

What they discuss about the murder of RFK is shocking. What they say about the death of Mary Jo Kopechne, casts a whole new light on that strange story. The facts they cite are supported in this article. It’s not what you’ve heard before.

Dammegård doesn’t, like so many in the truther field, place his focus on any “whodunnit” but rather, the repeating patterns and favorite tricks of a tight, small death squad, known as “Operation 40.”