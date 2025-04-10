RFK Jr. Says Cause Of Autism Will Be Known By September—Announces Massive Coordination Between Hundreds Of International Scientists, Says Rate Went From 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 31 In His Lifetime
President Trump Backs Him, Says Cause Likely Something "Artificial," Mentions Shots, And Vows: "There Will Be No Bigger News Conference" When Truth Is Announced
Gotta say it again...
I'm 71.
In grade school, no one had a peanut allergy, peanut butter/jam sandwiches for lunch was normal.
We all drank homo milk.
No one was lactose intolerant.
I never met anyone who was autistic.
We were all, by and large, healthy.
FF 60 years, and what happened?
Is RFK Jr trying to facilitate this with his new found advocacy for the MMR shot? We certainly are going to see some new cases of autism after this measles “epidemic” and the use of this shot, what to say of some new cases of childhood leukemia, and a host of other maladies if the Simpsonwood Conference notes are recalled.