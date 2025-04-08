“How can all this trivia, take us to the goals you reached? We came here to be like you, and find the world you preached.”

—We’re Not Gonna Take It

In the wake of RFK Jr.’s clear statement supporting the use of the MMR vaccine to prevent measles, (an illness that doubles as a media PSY OP weapon) there is agony throughout the ‘movement’ and the word “Hindenburg” came to me, regarding MAHA. It was as if somebody said, “pull it,” (like Building 7,) and down it went.

At the same time, it was not making any sense. Was that really what was happening, and merely that—destruction, betrayal, ruin?

The notion that this MAHA Hindenburg was the secret plan all along has caught fire, and I divided my consciousness between agreeing with the new despondency, and questioning the “why?”

My mind told me strongly that there was some kind of counter-plot at work, beyond RFK Jr. displaying himself as a fully programmed Manchurian candidate, due to the influence of Calley Means, Israel, and whoever else.

I couldn’t connect the roads on the map. I wanted it to make sense, beyond a story of inexplicable mockery and betrayal of all that had come before.

I noticed that mass media now showed images of a “good” RFK Jr., smiling, and well lit, having seen the light, ostensibly, about measles and the importance of the poison.

The MAHA supporting armies were deserting the war and its leader en masse, setting fire to their earlier fidelities, expressing rage, disgust—all understandable. It was like the moment in Ken Russell’s Tommy when the acolytes smash the first pinball machine and start to tear off their blindfolds and earplugs.

Watch the video here, you’ll see the parallels.

Here’s Greg Reese’s report from yesterday, titled: “The Empty Rhetoric of MAHA,” which includes RFK Jr.’s previous rejection of the rudiments of the current Measles Op.

Here are the searing words of paramedic Harry Fisher:





Then I stumbled upon another story, pushing up on the other side, the enemy side, lighting up the direct opposite of the MAHA ground troops lament —in a very revealing Daily Beast propaganda piece. Here they were bringing back the thwarted dark figure Dr. Peter Marks, and making him RFK Jr.’s victim, and their hero. Why? Because—follow closely—he said both RFK Jr. and the Trump administration were demanding “unrestricted access” (gasp) to VAERS data, which they called “sensitive and influential.” The story actually, and insanely, pushes the line that vaccine data from VAERS should be overseen, controlled, and kept confidential by the likes of Peter Marks. Kennedy, it revealed, played hardball with poor suffering Marks, who “tried to make nice,” but fell on Kennedy’s swords, finally getting pushed out, by the (to them) abhorrent notion of making VAERS data fully transparent. They even refer to RFK’s people as “goons,” who “plotted safety data smash and grab.”

Jaw-dropping article here.

Recall the WH pod who icily gloated on camera back in January: “There’s a good chance that the bureaucracy just crushes him,” and detailed all the insidious ways they might do that, unbeknownst to him.

Clip here.

This all leaves us with two spinning sets of gears, at least two plots, one in which RFK Jr. is sanded down and “normalized,” learning to love the poisons he devoted 20 yers to exposing, and another where he is cast—by them—as quite the opposite: A radical dark anti-vaccine goat who is proving hard to sacrifice.

Which is it? Or is it both?

‘ All the world’s a stage , and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances; And one man in his time plays many parts.’

(As You Like It, Act 2, Scene 7)

