Share this postThe Truth BarrierRFK Jr. STOPS Covid-19 Oral Vaccine Study For 90 Days; Sasha Latypova Implores Kennedy To Torpedo The PREP Act Enabling mRNA: "These Products Pose Severe Risk Of Harm and Death To The Public." Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreRFK Jr. STOPS Covid-19 Oral Vaccine Study For 90 Days; Sasha Latypova Implores Kennedy To Torpedo The PREP Act Enabling mRNA: "These Products Pose Severe Risk Of Harm and Death To The Public." Nicole Shanahan Speaks Openly Of Vaccine Disaster In Her Life, Belying Fears That MAHA Is Only About Food SafetyCelia FarberFeb 27, 2025112Share this postThe Truth BarrierRFK Jr. STOPS Covid-19 Oral Vaccine Study For 90 Days; Sasha Latypova Implores Kennedy To Torpedo The PREP Act Enabling mRNA: "These Products Pose Severe Risk Of Harm and Death To The Public." Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore5217ShareArticle here.Sasha Latypova clip here.Below, Nicole Shanahan tells Andrew Wakefield how his film affected her.Clip here, Nicole Shanahan, Andrew Wakefield, Jack Kruse, and Mary Bowden. 112Share this postThe Truth BarrierRFK Jr. STOPS Covid-19 Oral Vaccine Study For 90 Days; Sasha Latypova Implores Kennedy To Torpedo The PREP Act Enabling mRNA: "These Products Pose Severe Risk Of Harm and Death To The Public." Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore5217SharePrevious
Good for Kennedy.
Sasha is the best at what she does. She speaks for many people. Thank you, Sasha!
It's great that Shanahan talks about this. Wakefield has to be restored in his status as a scientist.
Who are these people volunteering for the oral mrna studies? Do they truly understand how dangerous this can be for them? I can't imagine being part of this study. You might as well play Russian roulette. Hopefully there are no minors being used in this study. My mind is blown away 🤯