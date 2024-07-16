I’m sitting at the Granada bus station, and I can only hear some of this recording, but I get the gist of it.

Trump, as has been known since at least 2016, knows perfectly well vaccines cause “autism.”

In a call leaked by RFK Jr.’s son, Robert F. Kennedy lll, his real feelings about “vaccines” become clear.

I personally am DELIGHTED he did. Behind closed doors in vaccine dissent circles it has been known since at least 2016 that Trump knows very well, that vaccines DO cause autism. He has personal experience with it too.

But it was in the closet, under the carpet.

Omerta.

It’s a week of CRAZY anyway so I say let’s keep it up and get everything out in the open.

Trump, when he is back in the WH, should make Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the head of the HHS and give him full powers to fire half of them and prosecute the rest.

I strongly disagree that this was a “gross lapse of judgement.”

It was the right thing to do, considering the circumstances we are in.