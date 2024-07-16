RFK Jr.'s Eldest Son (Allegedly) Leaks Phone Call Between Trump And His Father In Which Trump Confesses He Know Truth About Vaccines, That Babies "Change Right Before Your Eyes, "I See It All The Time
Very Good Sign, Despite Trump's Abysmal Record; RFK Jr. Tweets That He Is "Mortified," and Apologized Profusely
I’m sitting at the Granada bus station, and I can only hear some of this recording, but I get the gist of it.
Trump, as has been known since at least 2016, knows perfectly well vaccines cause “autism.”
In a call leaked by RFK Jr.’s son, Robert F. Kennedy lll, his real feelings about “vaccines” become clear.
(If I could hear it better, I could write something more exact, but it’s too loud in here.)
I personally am DELIGHTED he did. Behind closed doors in vaccine dissent circles it has been known since at least 2016 that Trump knows very well, that vaccines DO cause autism. He has personal experience with it too.
But it was in the closet, under the carpet.
Omerta.
It’s a week of CRAZY anyway so I say let’s keep it up and get everything out in the open.
Trump, when he is back in the WH, should make Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the head of the HHS and give him full powers to fire half of them and prosecute the rest.
The clip with the recorded phone call is here.
Link to Inversionism Tweet here.
Viva Frei’s take.
I strongly disagree that this was a “gross lapse of judgement.”
It was the right thing to do, considering the circumstances we are in.
I knew when Trump ran for President the first time that his youngest son Baron, was “on The Spectrum”. When I would see him with his Mom and Dad and even when his Dad accepted the nomination back in 2015, I could tell there was something going on with Baron. Trump, Melania and his camp respectfully kept him out of the limelight and sheltered him from the media’s scrutiny.
That is why Trump “knows that vaccines are bad”, because he and Melania have personal experience with ‘vaccine injury’. But that knowledge still doesn’t shield or exempt Trump from the decisions he made (or followed orders) in 2020 with the whole Operation Warp Speed ‘rollout’ of the EUA mRNA ‘vaxxines’.
RFK Jr sounds good except for one big problem: he wants TESTING to justify KEEPING vaccines. If you read / follow the authors who write The Needle’s Secret (about the bolus theory) and The Moth in the Iron Lung (about polio), you might question why we need ANY vaccines. I sure do not think we need them. NONE. They’re all based on lies.