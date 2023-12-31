In honor of the recently departed John Pilger, I watched, and decided to post, this documentary he made about Western nations supplying covert support and arms sales to the Khmer Rouge. These nations included (but were not limited to) the United States, The UK, Sweden, Germany, Belgium, and France.
In two days we’ve lost two titans of journalism: Kristina Borjesson and John Pilger. I don’t know how it works but I like to think they’re breaking bread in a place with no more strife, pain, or lies.
Tomas Tranströmer called this place “…the real party.”
Rest In Peace John Pilger.
RIP John Pilger "Real Journalists Are Agents of People."
That's a great quote from John (and the title of your post). Thank you for sharing information and real people who are standing up for truth. I hope others will find the courage to stand up for truth... wherever it comes from, and be just as tenacious in seeking truth, and sharing it...
Keep looking up, Celia!
"Freedom Next Time" is a good book of Pilger's, which really informed me about the workings of colonialism when I read it. He has been a faithful friend and colleague to Julian Assange.
Job Well Done, Sir!
See you next life.
:-)