In honor of the recently departed John Pilger, I watched, and decided to post, this documentary he made about Western nations supplying covert support and arms sales to the Khmer Rouge. These nations included (but were not limited to) the United States, The UK, Sweden, Germany, Belgium, and France.



In two days we’ve lost two titans of journalism: Kristina Borjesson and John Pilger. I don’t know how it works but I like to think they’re breaking bread in a place with no more strife, pain, or lies.

Tomas Tranströmer called this place “…the real party.”



Rest In Peace John Pilger.