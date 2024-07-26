It may be time to accept the bitter pill that Israel controls almost every US politician.

But to have somebody running for President who issues clear warnings against dangerous, experimental, useless “vaccines” for imaginary illnesses—this is unprecedented.

I don’t hear Trump warning us about this. Or J.D. Vance. The entire Democratic Party is like a Public Health and Needle cult at this point.

That leaves Bobby Kennedy Jr.—all that stands between Americans and more mass murder by terror, propaganda, and needle.

“A vote for RFK Jr. is a vote for RFK Jr.”

(You Tube comment)