Rosie O'Donnell's Adopted Daughter Arrested In Squalor Of Meth, Needles, Filth And A Sleeping Baby Is Yet Another Case Study In Why Unmet Needs In Childhood Become Multi-Generational Death Camps
It Has Nothing To Do With Rosie's Politics, And Everything To Do With Our Brutal And Ignorant Attitude Toward The Effects Of Deprivation On The Brain
The “recovery” industry is largely set up to fleece the rich and famous, these farms celebrities send themselves, each other, and their kids to, where a person has a 0.00 chance of getting at or healing the brain injuries at hand. It’s just an expensive quasi-lockdown.
They are illiterate about trauma, somatic healing, addiction—disinterested in the mountain itself, beneath the addiction, namely C-PTSD. Instead they name it “addiction,” as a way to fleece the famous, and feed the trendy industrial complex they have built.
Does Dr. Drew Pinsky know this yet? I hope so. Does Dr. Phil know this yet?
I’m not after Rose O’Donnell.
We all know the children of the rich and famous are raised feral, have to fend for themselves. She’s probably no worse and no better than the rest of them.
This is what the oddly detailed and apparently public police report said:
When exactly does brain trauma become a “thing” in America?
I hope you understand why I am so “obsessed” about this subject. I’m really sick of all the deadly euphemisms.
Sorry for the mini-rant.
Article here.
One person harms one baby, and there is an arrest and an indictment.
One covid perpetrator harms millions of babies, and there are awards, prizes, applause and glory for such feat.
Brain dysregulation or not, we see that human behavior is highly contradictory, especially in "social" things.
It must somehow be Trump’s fault, right Rosie?