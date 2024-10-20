The “recovery” industry is largely set up to fleece the rich and famous, these farms celebrities send themselves, each other, and their kids to, where a person has a 0.00 chance of getting at or healing the brain injuries at hand. It’s just an expensive quasi-lockdown.

They are illiterate about trauma, somatic healing, addiction—disinterested in the mountain itself, beneath the addiction, namely C-PTSD. Instead they name it “addiction,” as a way to fleece the famous, and feed the trendy industrial complex they have built.

Does Dr. Drew Pinsky know this yet? I hope so. Does Dr. Phil know this yet?

I’m not after Rose O’Donnell.

We all know the children of the rich and famous are raised feral, have to fend for themselves. She’s probably no worse and no better than the rest of them.

This is what the oddly detailed and apparently public police report said:

When exactly does brain trauma become a “thing” in America?

I hope you understand why I am so “obsessed” about this subject. I’m really sick of all the deadly euphemisms.

Sorry for the mini-rant.

