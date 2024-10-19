Share this postSaturday Evening Film: SHADOW RINGceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSaturday Evening Film: SHADOW RINGThe Shocking 2015 Documentary Based On The Scholarship of James Perloff Exposing The Symphonic Destruction Of Nations To Usher In The New World OrderCelia FarberOct 19, 202469Share this postSaturday Evening Film: SHADOW RINGceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther16ShareFull movie here.69Share this postSaturday Evening Film: SHADOW RINGceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther16SharePrevious
Thank you so much for highlighting James Perloff, Celia. Jim is one of my dearest friends.
This is one of the best documentaries I've seen exposing this conspiracy. It amazed me when I first saw it to learn that every war America has fought in the post civil war era up to present has been based on false pretenses. Thanks for making this available.