Saturday Evening Film: "The Irish Pub"
"The younger generation will never know what real pubs were like."
“The characters in this exceptionally endearing film all run and own pubs that have been in their families for generations and it is through their warmth, wit and wisdom that we gain an insight into the heart and soul of The Irish Pub.”
That picture was taken in a pub in Austin TX, USA. I was in it last year, but living 2000 miles from Austin, will be there in 3 weeks with that picture. Thanks
…with a snug for reciting a Willy Yeats poem to your pal or lover, or for having a quiet conversation. A pint of Kilkenny is my choice. Cheers!