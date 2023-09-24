I had a very hard time finding the right movie for movie night tonight.
It’s 5 minutes to midnight and probably nobody’s even awake anymore.
I apologize.
But I finally settled on this documentary about Shostakovich, even though I think it has some distortions in it.
(Some criticisms of it can be found in the comments.)
”Shostakovich was an artist with a c…
