Saturday Night Film: A Good American
What Exactly Happened At the NSA To Bill Binney And His Outstanding Crew
I’ve seen this three times—the first time when it premiered in New York City, with Bill Binney and some of the others present on a panel discussion afterward.
It’s a crushing precursor to “everything” that lay in store for the United States and her citizens.
It’s something every American should watch, and it’s very sobering, in case you still know people…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.