The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
1dEdited

I know her story is compelling, especially to those who it rings close to their own lived experience, resonating at a deep level, even soothing, healing, someone else who understands and gets the shared trauma.

BUT...I also know that Sharon Stone is a professional actress. And a very good one, to put it mildly. A top of her profession actress. In Hollywood performers often will lean into controversial subjects, reveal sympathetic life arc's and whatnot for the PR they calculate to drive attention to their work...that they are paid for and have legacies they wish to build and leave behind. Any attention being good attention and all.

To completely surrender over to her interview and say 100% she doesn't lie is a stretch for me. She has said many things over the course of her public life that are opportunistic to advance her career.

I do not know if that is the case in the interview you are highlighting. But no one but Sharon Stone herself and the person's she names know if she is lying. Nobody else, no matter how much we want to believe it, who we can see ourselves in her shoes and appreciate that she's telling her story, laud her bravery.

I'm old enough to remember when Duke Lacrosse team members were destroyed by allegations of racist, sexist abuse. And when the allegations were revealed to be lies the accuser was still lauded because her accusations alone resonated with many who wanted to believe her and said they didn't care that she made it all up, that the controversy and trial of the team members "raised awareness" and therefore served a greater good.

I appreciate the sentiment you are conveying, the truths you carry, and the truths that Stone *may* also carry. But I won't suspend my judgement of her credibility because of an assertion that she doesn't lie. It's logical to be leery of any and everything that skilled professional actors say. Just sayin'.

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clem h fandango's avatar
clem h fandango
1d

Celia, you may not be aware, but Substack rolled out a new AI comment moderator and is hiding comments automatically. Per Alex Berenson, you should be able to turn it off on your end. Just an FYI because I see it is hiding things here.

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