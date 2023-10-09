Shattering Analysis Of All Cause Death in 17 Southern Hemisphere Countries Reveals Dramatic Rise In Deaths With Each Vaccine/Booster Push—NO Excess Deaths Before "Vaccine Rollout."
Epoch Times' Muted Headline About Rancourt et al Bombshell Paper Reads "No Lives Were Saved."
I urge you to watch the video linked below. This material is being blocked and throttled, even on my own laptop, which blocked me from downloading the images you see here, (on Chrome, but it worked on Safari.)
I also urge you to read the comments below the video, on Twitter, (X) where people have made lists of the “Died Suddenly(s) in their lives, as re…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.