I was listening to Anna Runkle, aka Crappy Childhood Fairy, a lot, perhaps 2 years ago, but now I have come back to her with a renewed commitment and respect. I chose a starter video to share. I mentioned her, without naming her, in this morning’s post, about our new commitment and focus on individual shock and trauma recovery.

I so appreciate not being performed to, or informed from above, or set straight, or dazzled; Anna Runkle is gentle, kind, clear, and forthright. I love it because she manages to communication with traction, connection and empathy.

She brings a kind of Mister Rogers safety level to the tone and content that I love. (She says Rogers helped her survive her childhood—watching his show, experiencing his paternal safety and care from the TV.)

I have yet to try Anna’s “daily practice.”

But here is why I’m doing this:

I see virtually no situation, story, person, politician, set of words, frequencies—From all wars, Ukraine, Israel/Middle East, from Donald Trump to Hunter Biden, mass media, all modern “life”—not shaped by untreated trauma.

So I’m taking it seriously as a core subject now.





The part at the end where she says she can’t stand being tickled—I had an experience with a massage therapist who felt I needed to lighten up and tickled me, despite my pleading protestations. I was so angry, at being tickled and then angrier still that he didn’t “accept” how angry it made me. It happened more than once—tickling was how he ended massages, it was one of his techniques for getting people…relaxed?



I can’t tell you how many times I have been re-traumatized by healing practitioners who impose the healing on you with you not even present.

To heal trauma, we really have to move away from people who can’t hear us, even though nothing is medically wrong with their hearing.

I also want to hear (some) other people, better. I used to be able to hear people really well. That’s all a “journalist” is—a designated listener.