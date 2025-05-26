Shostakovich keeps me company these days. He’s always in my backpack, along with my favorite yellow highlighter, for a stolen half hour in a tapas and beer bar, where they put a cold bottle down whether you asked for it or not.

Ha!

You may never have thought of Shostakovich as funny, but he was.

Very.

I’ll cite more. Our minds are at risk of becoming humorless soon if we’re not careful.