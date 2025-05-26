Shostakovich keeps me company these days. He’s always in my backpack, along with my favorite yellow highlighter, for a stolen half hour in a tapas and beer bar, where they put a cold bottle down whether you asked for it or not.
Ha!
You may never have thought of Shostakovich as funny, but he was.
Very.
I’ll cite more. Our minds are at risk of becoming humorless soon if we’re not careful.
That's a very good point. Talking about sacred things in direct language (vs. art) is very strange to the Russian senses. The sacred is the sacred, it is felt, it is praised via art, but discussing it in a mundane way is very weird!!
Forced by Stalin. Trapped in your backpack. My goodness, Celia, that's a black and white photo. Don't you think it's time the poor guy was set free?
Ok, you said it was humorous. I'd consider it a kindness if you didn't have me shot at dawn for being corny. Stalin would do that, and I'm counting on you to be better. I've committed no crime. And you yourself admitted to stealing a half hour.