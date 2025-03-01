Share this postThe Truth BarrierSimul-Tweets From EU Leaders Suggest Not Much Fire In The Belly For Zelensky: "Be Strong, Be brave, Be Fearless…: Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSimul-Tweets From EU Leaders Suggest Not Much Fire In The Belly For Zelensky: "Be Strong, Be brave, Be Fearless…: Sounds Like Third Rung Script Writing For A Disney MermaidCelia FarberMar 01, 202556Share this postThe Truth BarrierSimul-Tweets From EU Leaders Suggest Not Much Fire In The Belly For Zelensky: "Be Strong, Be brave, Be Fearless…: Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore192Share56Share this postThe Truth BarrierSimul-Tweets From EU Leaders Suggest Not Much Fire In The Belly For Zelensky: "Be Strong, Be brave, Be Fearless…: Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore192SharePrevious
I’m starting to think that if there’s going to be a Third World War in Europe it’s gonna be us and the Russians against this bunch of hapless stooges.
Remember those words of encouragement, Ursula. You're gonna need them when the tide turns not soon enough.