Since Yesterday's Post, The Algorithm Is Sending Me Videos About Having "No Friends." (😆) Turns Out People Are Healing Trauma And Finding God By Having "No Friends." Is It A Movement?
WE HAVE FRIENDS! I want the algorithm to accept that I am not friendless.
It was this post, which garnered a remarkable near 200 comments, that made the algorithm send me friendless videos.
Not easy to have PTSD and have friends. But we work on it.
And Aristotle had that great term ‘Friends of equal virtue.’
What did he mean?
Who understands Aristotle? Not me.
I have often said I have no friends as the scamdemic proved. They lived in fear and complied - some going so far as to call me out because I would not join their covidian cult. And I am sure some, if not most, would have been okay with me and my family being hauled off to a camp for the dirty unvaccinated. I realized that we do not think alike on some basic levels. And yes. I am closer to God as the unnecessary bs has been removed from my life. Most people are acquaintances not true friends.
Awesome post!! I'm 65 so I've been around this particular issue for a while now. Even at my age, with my experience, I still fail. I just provided temporary housing for a young person on my network who lost their home during hurricane Helene and would have been on the street the next day. I knew their family a little and we became "friends" over the last month. But unfortunately, they ended up actually stealing from me. I knew it was a risk to bring someone into my home, even temporarily. But I could not see that person on the street - even if their parents could. Now I understand why their parents and friends had abandoned them. Psychopathy/Sociopathy is a bitch and it can be very hard to recognize.
So, if you've been hurt by a frenemy you didn't know was going to do that awful behavior - do what I'm doing.... take a deep breath, know that you tried, and don't lose your ability to trust that you can attract good people into your energy field, and keep the bad ones away.