Something Is VERY Wrong With The East Palestine Narrative—By Eric Coppolino
A Guest Commentary
Mon, Mar 27 at 10:32 PM
Problems with the standard East Palestine narrative — something is missing...
I’ve been staring at East Palestine for six weeks, and there appear to be elements of the fact pattern that do not add up to the claim of the standard narrative. This is what I know, based on our investigation for the chronology we are developing. You can…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.