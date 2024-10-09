Something NORMAL Happened-- Fla Governor Ron DeSantis Reassures Citizens Before Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall: Over 50,000 Linemen From Across The US, 6000 Fla Guardsmen, 3000 From Other States
34 Search and Rescue Aircraft, 500 Tactical Vehicles: "This Is The Largest Storm Mobilization In The History Of The State Of Florida."
Emergency vehicles lined up in Sarasota.
According to AccuWeather, Milton is presently a Category 3 Hurricane.
Is it a right wing thing now, to handle hurricanes and storms properly?
NC Governor Roy Cooper, by contrast, posted this eerily tone deaf Stepford Wife-ish message on Oct 8:
God bless Gov DeSantis
Nice to see real leadership!