Spell-Breaking and Returning Fire: The End Of Mass Media In One Interview
What Is a Question? Who Issues It? With What Effect? To What Effect? A Question As A Non Question. What Is It Then?
For Dagmar Stansova.
Clip here.
Question: Is this theater or is it “real” which means theater as media interview booking. (Another day in mass media.) (Which is all theater.)
Taken either way, it makes me think, once again about a lingering question I think about, namely: What is a “question,” in terms of spiritual battle?
“Do you condemn Hamas?” she dem…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.