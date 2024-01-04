“South Africa details numerous examples of “direct and public incitement to commit genocide by Israeli state officials”, including by the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. The threats to make Gaza permanently uninhabitable, the references to Palestinians as human animals, are all documented in the claim. The calls by the far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir to resettle Palestinians outside Gaza are also cited.

Inside Israel itself, former officials have written to the attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, asking that action be taken against public officials and elected politicians who have called for ethnic cleansing. The signatories on this letter include the former ambassador Dr Alon Liel, Prof Eli Barnavi, Ilan Baruch and Suzie Bachar.

“The explicit calls to commit atrocities against millions of people have become, for the first time that we can recall, a legitimate and ordinary part of the Israeli dialogue,” they state.”



The Guardian, Jan 4, 2023 “Stakes High As South Africa Brings Claim Of Genocidal Intent Against Israel” here.

Details of the case, and the document linked under the video, here.

Israel fired back aggressively and accused South Africa of advocating “for the devil,” details here.

A PREDICTION AND PROPHECY OF EARLY ISRAELI DISSENTERS:



“Our right to defend ourselves from extermination does not give us the right to oppress others. Occupation entails foreign rule. Foreign rule entails resistance. Resistance entails repression. Repression entails terror and counterterrorism. The victims of terror are mostly innocent people holding on to the occupied territories.. will turn us into a nation of murderers and murder victims. Let us get out of the occupied territories immediately.”





—Statement from (mostly) Jews born in Palestine who became concerned about what was happening in Israel, following the Six Day War, published in Haaretz on September 22, 1967. Daniel Machover’s parents were part of this group that composed this statement:



Interview with Daniel Machover, below: