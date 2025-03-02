Starmer/Zelensky/EU "Securing Our Future" Summit Culminates With Starmer Pledging New Billions To Ukraine And Committing To British "Boots On The Ground And Planes In The Sky"
Zelensky Says Americans "Will Have To Send Their Sons and Daughters To Fight…" (Invoking NATO) "...And They Will Be Dying." How Will The Crown Drag The US Into A World War It Doesn't Want THIS Time?
Clip here.
Clip here.
It looks like our only way out is for President Trump to pull the US out of NATO.
I wish I could shake an uneasy feeling of deja vu. It’s an echo of 2020, when Trump stood, surrounded by globalist lizard kings like Fauci and Birx, and he did not sound like them. He did not speak Globo-Pan-Covid.
Chirp chirp, he said Trump-ian like things, positive and normal things like, “What about the people who recover? 11 people got out of the hospital…”
Remember that?
Then, it was as though they took him behind a curtain and he came back out speaking…Covid. Never like a WEF-er but the Warp Speed version.
He bonded with them, finally.
That’s the same feeling I’m getting now.
I want to think he will keep the United States out of this insanity, but part of me feels it is only a matter of time before they find the correct combinations of key turns that will open the door.
Zelensky’s WH mob style threat makes perfect sense now.
Nice ocean.
Be a shame if it no longer protected you. 2 days later and he’s telling Americans to get ready to spill the blood of their sons and daughters.
Nobody’s talking about the 2022 peace agreement in Istanbul that the head of the Ukrainian delegation had put his initials on—stopped in its tracks by Boris Johnson and likely other EU players.
In Swedish propaganda media today they led with the story of the planted actors supposedly lining the streets somewhere protesting JD Vance and family on a ski vacation.
JD Vance is on a skiing vacation? Now? And all these people knew about it in plenty of time to make signs and get organized?
Wow.
The headline says:
“Republican Attacks Trump, “I Feel Nauseous” …”Demonstrations Around The Country…Vance Met By Protesters On His Ski Vacation. “Traitor!”
What a FAKE story.
Hey Sweden—we are THRILLED our leaders seem to be interested in avoiding WW3.
Got any more photos from protests “around the country?”
Liars.
Why do Euro-leaders always hug each other? Zelensky in particular. It is meant to show us just a hint of homo-erotic war frisson.
Couldn’t they just shake hands?
Starmer is a fool. And Zelensky is a criminal. Trump and Putin will end this conflict ASAP, and Zelensky will be forced to "step down".
Why does the EU, Starmer, etc., think they need to prop up Ukraine? For what, or for whom? Where is their hate for Russia coming from?
Zelensky was groomed for his role since shortly after the 2014 Maiden massacre. They needed a morally degenerate comedic actor, have him play the president of Ukraine on a popular sitcom, and then run him as the only peace candidate in the election. Since the average person cannot tell the difference between a sitcom and "reality," he was a shoe-in. I think both he and Starmer both snorted up big time before they turned on the TV cameras today.