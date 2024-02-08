This news outlet, State Of The Nation, refers to its breaking story as both a “partial” and a “complete” transcript of Tucker’s upcoming interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, I see no source—no explanation where it came from.

If this is either a partial or complete transcript of the interview, what is its source?

Who leaked it?

One of my pet peeves is when people publish “bombshells” with no origin story.

On X, some people seem to think it is the real transcript.

I was going to pull quotes from it, but I was so confused not being told how this leaked, where and how, that I decided to wait.

It has some very powerful lines, that made me think of what I already spend a lot of time thinking about, namely the cadences of Russian language.

(Which I’ve only ever read in translation, but still.)



The humor is very distinct.

You can read it, here.