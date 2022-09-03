Statement From Eric Coppolino
Sept 3. [I was asked to put two posts back--here is one of the two)
Editor’s note: I am (again) in transit. I emailed Eric Coppolino and his core crew this morning to let me know if I had misrepresented anything. I would like harmony to emerge from this. I keep feeling there is something we, collectively, do not yet know. Right now I can’t quite sort out what is happening, or why, or how to make it better, not worse.
Me…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.