This clarified something very important for me today, and it fits with everything Derek Prince taught on the subject of “demons.”

Prince cast out demons from people all over the world, and, in keeping with the Gospels, he spoke to the demons, when casting them out—never the person. The person is an innocent bystander, who has been occupied.

If we think about what characterizes the “demonic,” not in a gory sense but in an almost pedestrian sense, it is largely the quality of changelessness. Everything has already died, as in a tomb.

A demonic spirit makes itself known in part by its refusal to change, or move, and this is turn, stems from a quality of non hearing, or deafness.

You see this all through out our endless, sterile, pointless scientific “battles,” which are more often than not already wastelands of the demonic.

I’ve written before about the dangers of people who can’t seem to hear other people.

They don’t want to. (Their demons want to stay alive, and be fed conflict.)

If an acquaintance strains to hear us, or, heaven forbid, cups an ear, I have said that this indicates demonic presence. Don’t have friends who can’t hear you, unless of course, they’re actually hearing impaired.

Those who hear are to be trusted, those who don’t, to be avoided.

“Pearls before swine” is a Biblical prohibition against offering our perceptions, reactions, responses, to a third party. The third party is a demon.

Similarly, if we understand the Christian prohibition against masturbation, it is not connected to prudery or anti-pleasure, as Christianity’s mockers would have it. It is because Christians believe the sacred sexual should be given to the partner—not the third party, the demon. Imagine it as a dog (no insult to dogs, at all, just a metaphor) under a table, waiting for scraps.

Serge Lang used to say: “Never answer a question unless you accept the parameters of the question.”

When we “defend” or “argue” into a windy, cold atmosphere where the holy spirit is absent, we exhaust ourselves and cast our pearls before swine.

Anybody who wants to understand (hear) you, does.

Anybody who does not, never will.

This may be the best advice I never heeded.

I will from now on.

Argumentation with no progress is demonic.

Never agree to “argue,” with people who are being controlled by demons they may not even be aware of.

Remain silent.