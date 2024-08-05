Share this postSunday Night Film: Nadia Comaneciceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSunday Night Film: Nadia ComaneciThe Second Video Is A Documentary, The First Is Clips From The 1976 OlympicsCelia FarberAug 05, 202436Share this postSunday Night Film: Nadia Comaneciceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther16Share“The way she landed on the mat is the perfect sample that she was an angel.”—YouTube Comment36Share this postSunday Night Film: Nadia Comaneciceliafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther16SharePreviousNext
Thanks for the films about these youngsters. I'm not ancient, but for some reason I was always taken by Ludmilla Tourischeva rather than by Olga or Nadia. Sober without being stern, but not robotic in the slightest. I've seen everything YouTube has on her, but if you ever come across a feature film or even a large compilation of her performances, feel encouraged to run it as a weekend treat for us.
Best Olympic film was made by Leni Resenthal (sp?) in 1938 of the 1936 Olympics called "Olympia", held in National Socialist Germany. The GR8st (greatest) part of those Olympics is in Jesse Owns autobiography, where he talks about his treatment by Hitler & Germans. He didn't have to ride in the back of buses & when he saluted towards Hitler, Hitler actually waved back. He was treated like a hero. Most USA news media was already controlled, but it was in the Chicago Tribune. Thank you Colonel McCormick (owner of paper).